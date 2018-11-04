Jason Industries Inc (JASN) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Jason Industries Inc (NASDAQ:JASN) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $4.75 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.12) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Jason Industries an industry rank of 73 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

JASN has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Jason Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jason Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 9th.

JASN stock remained flat at $$2.38 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,128. Jason Industries has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $3.88. The company has a market cap of $65.20 million, a P/E ratio of 238.00 and a beta of 0.63.

Jason Industries (NASDAQ:JASN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $145.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.50 million. Jason Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jason Industries will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.54 per share, with a total value of $50,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffry N. Quinn sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.70, for a total value of $2,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 183,651 shares of company stock worth $484,392 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in Jason Industries by 20.5% during the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 539,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 91,681 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Jason Industries by 42.4% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 243,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 72,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jason Industries by 45.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 77,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 24,198 shares in the last quarter. 36.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jason Industries Company Profile

Jason Industries is the parent company to a global family of manufacturing leaders within the seating, finishing, components and automotive acoustics markets, including Assembled Products (Buffalo Grove, Ill.), Janesville Acoustics (Southfield, Mich.), Metalex (Libertyville, Ill.), Milsco (Milwaukee, Wis.), Osborn (Richmond, Indiana and Burgwald, Germany) and Sealeze (Richmond, Va.).

