James Investment Research Inc. Has $1.94 Million Position in Moelis & Co (MC)

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its stake in Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc. owned about 0.06% of Moelis & Co worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Moelis & Co by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,351,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $313,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694,763 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Co by 4,197.8% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 822,823 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,257,000 after acquiring an additional 803,678 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Co by 22.0% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,951 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Co in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Co by 17.1% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,788 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,718,000 after buying an additional 29,147 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $41.75 on Friday. Moelis & Co has a 52-week low of $39.23 and a 52-week high of $67.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.92.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). Moelis & Co had a return on equity of 53.14% and a net margin of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $207.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Moelis & Co will post 2.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Moelis & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.10%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moelis & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Moelis & Co from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Moelis & Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Moelis & Co from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

In other Moelis & Co news, Director Kenneth Shropshire sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.85, for a total transaction of $86,775.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,398.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 29.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moelis & Company is a global investment bank. The firm provides services relating to mergers & acquisitions, recapitalization & restructuring, capital markets and financial institution advisory; private funds; shareholder defense and strategic alliances. The firm's expertise is into global energy; IPO advisory; technology, media, telecommunication sectors.

