James Investment Research Inc. Has $1.49 Million Position in Big Lots, Inc. (BIG)

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its position in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 42.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,673 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Big Lots worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Big Lots during the second quarter worth approximately $552,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Big Lots by 37.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Big Lots by 2.5% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 185,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,480 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 2nd quarter valued at $429,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Big Lots by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 81,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter.

Get Big Lots alerts:

NYSE:BIG opened at $42.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.96. Big Lots, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.20 and a twelve month high of $64.42.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Big Lots, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Big Lots from $48.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Big Lots in a report on Thursday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Big Lots from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Big Lots presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

In related news, EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 29,733 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $1,452,457.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,010,625.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa M. Bachmann sold 7,517 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $367,205.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,010,625.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a community retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home décor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

Featured Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.