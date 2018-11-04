James Investment Research Inc. Boosts Holdings in W&T Offshore, Inc. (WTI)

James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 11,205 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in W&T Offshore were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in W&T Offshore by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,628,768 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,075,000 after acquiring an additional 932,107 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in W&T Offshore by 855.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 126,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 113,133 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in W&T Offshore by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 27,120 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in W&T Offshore by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 22,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in W&T Offshore during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,121,000. Institutional investors own 59.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WTI. Roth Capital upgraded W&T Offshore from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $10.75 in a research note on Monday, October 15th. KLR Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on shares of W&T Offshore in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. ValuEngine lowered W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.58.

Shares of W&T Offshore stock opened at $7.52 on Friday. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $9.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 2.74.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $153.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that W&T Offshore, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

W&T Offshore Company Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

