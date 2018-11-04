Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $417.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.57 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 24.51%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect Jack Henry & Associates to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $149.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.93. Jack Henry & Associates has a one year low of $110.88 and a one year high of $163.68.

In related news, Director John F. Prim sold 6,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total value of $996,184.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 206,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,474,453.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JKHY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. BidaskClub lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.29.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

