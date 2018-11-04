J Michael Plunkett Sells 2,000 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (PLAY) Stock

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) SVP J Michael Plunkett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $119,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,671 shares in the company, valued at $219,525.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of PLAY opened at $60.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc has a 12 month low of $37.85 and a 12 month high of $67.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.65.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $319.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.85 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 25th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 24th. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.08%.

PLAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. BidaskClub raised Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 21st. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.82.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 9.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.1% in the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 33,159 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 11.4% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 0.7% in the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 220,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $14,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 88,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrées and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

