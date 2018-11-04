iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) Position Boosted by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,909 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $117,000. WealthTrust Arizona LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $149,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 156.9% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Bowman Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $195,000.

IVW stock opened at $163.28 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $146.70 and a 12-month high of $178.61.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

