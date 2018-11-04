iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) Shares Sold by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lessened its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 29.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEAR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $20,574,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,049,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 171.7% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 114,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after buying an additional 72,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 90.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 90,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after buying an additional 43,016 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:NEAR opened at $50.01 on Friday. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $50.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1095 per share. This is a boost from iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%.

Read More: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.