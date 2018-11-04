iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) Shares Sold by Andesa Financial Management Inc.

Andesa Financial Management Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Edelman Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Edelman Financial Services LLC now owns 17,622,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,138,986,000 after acquiring an additional 318,162 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 7,505,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $911,042,000 after acquiring an additional 224,960 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,732,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,477,000 after acquiring an additional 980,725 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,352,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $424,441,000 after acquiring an additional 66,761 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,062,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $371,763,000 after acquiring an additional 293,250 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $120.81 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $116.03 and a 1 year high of $131.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

