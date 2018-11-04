iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (EFAV) Shares Bought by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 5.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,737,083 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,550 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $126,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFAV. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,325,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 311,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,156,000 after buying an additional 13,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 152,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,856,000 after buying an additional 29,900 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $68.46 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.