Iqvia Holdings Inc (IQV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $131.06.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IQV. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Iqvia from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Iqvia from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Iqvia to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Iqvia from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Iqvia from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

Shares of IQV stock traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $121.71. 1,135,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,431,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Iqvia has a one year low of $91.57 and a one year high of $135.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.81.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. Iqvia had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Iqvia will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 9,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.46, for a total transaction of $1,165,455.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John G. Danhakl sold 370,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total transaction of $46,245,770.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 601,586 shares of company stock worth $75,510,422 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cutler Group LP grew its position in Iqvia by 173.3% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc acquired a new position in Iqvia in the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Iqvia in the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Iqvia in the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Iqvia in the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides integrated information and technology-enabled healthcare services in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Commercial Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Integrated Engagement Services. The Commercial Solutions segment offers a range of cloud-based applications and related implementation, real-world insights, and reference information services; and strategic and implementation consulting services, such as advanced analytics and commercial processes outsourcing services.

