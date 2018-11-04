Investors Buy Paypal (PYPL) on Weakness Following Insider Selling

Traders purchased shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) on weakness during trading hours on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. $175.24 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $99.59 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $75.65 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Paypal had the 23rd highest net in-flow for the day. Paypal traded down ($1.53) for the day and closed at $83.51Specifically, insider Daniel H. Schulman sold 26,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.43, for a total transaction of $2,403,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 323,316 shares in the company, valued at $29,884,097.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 4,684 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.81, for a total value of $392,566.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,433 shares in the company, valued at $8,165,859.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 378,746 shares of company stock valued at $31,947,907 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Paypal in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Raymond James upgraded Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up from $95.00) on shares of Paypal in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.93.

The stock has a market cap of $98.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.08, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.23.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Paypal had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 92.6% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the third quarter worth about $126,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the second quarter worth about $135,000. Adviser Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 165.3% in the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Paypal by 50.8% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

