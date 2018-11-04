Investors Buy LIN Media LLC Class A (LIN) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of LIN Media LLC Class A (NYSE:LIN) on weakness during trading on Friday. $254.13 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $145.79 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $108.34 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, LIN Media LLC Class A had the 12th highest net in-flow for the day. LIN Media LLC Class A traded down ($2.16) for the day and closed at $159.84

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. Edward Jones started coverage on LIN Media LLC Class A in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on LIN Media LLC Class A in a report on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $45.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

