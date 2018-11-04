Investors Buy Gilead Sciences (GILD) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) on weakness during trading on Friday. $125.56 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $61.83 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $63.73 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Gilead Sciences had the 28th highest net in-flow for the day. Gilead Sciences traded down ($0.87) for the day and closed at $69.44

GILD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.84.

The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.01.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 39.32%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.64%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total value of $3,902,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,067,762 shares in the company, valued at $239,408,146.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 98.3% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

