Investors Buy Emerson Electric (EMR) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) on weakness during trading on Friday. $98.04 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $41.01 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $57.03 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Emerson Electric had the 30th highest net in-flow for the day. Emerson Electric traded down ($0.33) for the day and closed at $69.62

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EMR. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank set a $81.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, MED upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.20.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Edward L. Monser sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $2,275,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 176,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,384,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven J. Pelch sold 6,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total transaction of $475,804.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,409 shares of company stock valued at $7,317,004. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,145,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,600,277,000 after buying an additional 417,445 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,540,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,617,000 after buying an additional 80,807 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,594,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,688,000 after buying an additional 51,585 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,168,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,197,000 after buying an additional 62,727 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,430,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,202,000 after buying an additional 622,701 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Company Profile (NYSE:EMR)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and residential markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers software; measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industry services and solutions; process control systems and solutions; and digital plant solutions.

