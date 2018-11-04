Investors Buy Emerson Electric (EMR) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) on weakness during trading on Friday. $98.04 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $41.01 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $57.03 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Emerson Electric had the 30th highest net in-flow for the day. Emerson Electric traded down ($0.33) for the day and closed at $69.62
A number of brokerages have weighed in on EMR. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank set a $81.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, MED upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.67.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $43.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.20.
In other news, President Edward L. Monser sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $2,275,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 176,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,384,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven J. Pelch sold 6,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total transaction of $475,804.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,409 shares of company stock valued at $7,317,004. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,145,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,600,277,000 after buying an additional 417,445 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,540,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,617,000 after buying an additional 80,807 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,594,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $317,688,000 after buying an additional 51,585 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,168,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,197,000 after buying an additional 62,727 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,430,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,202,000 after buying an additional 622,701 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Emerson Electric Company Profile (NYSE:EMR)
Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and residential markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers software; measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industry services and solutions; process control systems and solutions; and digital plant solutions.
