Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) Holdings Cut by FCG Advisors LLC

FCG Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for 0.8% of FCG Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. FCG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $2,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLV. Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,667,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 132,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,466 shares in the last quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 922,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,403,000 after acquiring an additional 208,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,948,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $47.91 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $44.46 and a 12 month high of $50.42.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0874 per share. This is a boost from Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 22nd.

