Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) is Private Advisor Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 158.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 278,951 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 1.7% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $84,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.3% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,614,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,053,000 after purchasing an additional 137,494 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 42,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,820,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.9% during the third quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 16,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.9% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 37,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter. 39.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $169.38 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $150.13 and a 1 year high of $187.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.3298 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 24th.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

