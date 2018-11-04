Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr (VPV) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 9th

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr (NYSE:VPV) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of VPV opened at $11.71 on Friday. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Mncpl Incm Tr has a one year low of $11.54 and a one year high of $12.26.

There is no company description available for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust.

