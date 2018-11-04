Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCJ) Stake Lowered by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc cut its position in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCJ) by 11.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,142 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 525,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,086,000 after purchasing an additional 47,325 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 491,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,359,000 after purchasing an additional 82,602 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 769,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,220,000 after purchasing an additional 36,072 shares during the period. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF by 3,169.6% in the 3rd quarter. Leicht Financial Planning & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 583,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,290,000 after acquiring an additional 565,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 256,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after acquiring an additional 17,771 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCJ opened at $21.05 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.92 and a 52-week high of $21.29.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%.

