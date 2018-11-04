Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II (VKI) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0493 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 30th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 9th.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.2% per year over the last three years.

VKI stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Tr II has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $11.59.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

