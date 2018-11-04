Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (IIP.UN) PT Raised to C$13.00

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

IIP.UN has been the topic of several other reports. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.75 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$13.19.

IIP.UN stock opened at C$12.75 on Wednesday. Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$7.31 and a one year high of C$10.19.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 30th.

Interrent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

