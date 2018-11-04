Inter Parfums (IPAR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Inter Parfums has set its FY18 guidance at $1.59 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $149.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.42 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 7.54%. On average, analysts expect Inter Parfums to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

IPAR stock opened at $60.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.84, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.30. Inter Parfums has a twelve month low of $41.30 and a twelve month high of $67.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.16%.

In related news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 1,059 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total transaction of $70,423.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,926. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 3,600 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.20, for a total value of $234,720.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,259 shares of company stock valued at $38,188,304. 45.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IPAR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. BidaskClub raised Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $60.00 price objective on Inter Parfums and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their price objective on Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.80.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations.

