Intel Co. (INTC) Stake Decreased by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA cut its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 63.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,314 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 28,014 shares during the quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Intel were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Fagan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 6.7% in the second quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 43,849 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 5.7% in the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 70,115 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its holdings in Intel by 0.6% in the second quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 271,620 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $13,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. BKS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 13.2% in the second quarter. BKS Advisors LLC now owns 15,935 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Finally, Hyman Charles D grew its holdings in Intel by 2.2% in the second quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 456,958 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $22,715,000 after purchasing an additional 10,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total value of $102,050.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,593.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $295,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,758.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,747 shares of company stock valued at $398,552. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC opened at $47.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.04 and a 1 year high of $57.60. The company has a market cap of $220.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.88.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The chip maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.25. Intel had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 29.64%. The business had revenue of $19.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.11 billion. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.68%.

A number of research firms have commented on INTC. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Intel from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments.

Featured Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.