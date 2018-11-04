Integrated Device Technology Inc (IDTI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Integrated Device Technology Inc (NASDAQ:IDTI) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.91.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IDTI shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Integrated Device Technology from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. BidaskClub raised shares of Integrated Device Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price target on shares of Integrated Device Technology in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Integrated Device Technology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Integrated Device Technology from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st.

In other Integrated Device Technology news, VP David Shepard sold 6,000 shares of Integrated Device Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $214,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 73,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,241.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sailesh Chittipeddi sold 33,300 shares of Integrated Device Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $1,565,433.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 193,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,077,395.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,760,903. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Integrated Device Technology in the second quarter worth $200,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Integrated Device Technology in the third quarter worth $217,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Integrated Device Technology during the third quarter valued at $235,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Integrated Device Technology during the second quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Integrated Device Technology by 26.9% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 9,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. 96.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDTI opened at $46.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 36.91, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.69. Integrated Device Technology has a 52-week low of $26.96 and a 52-week high of $47.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.65.

Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Integrated Device Technology had a net margin of 2.06% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The business had revenue of $235.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.07 million. Equities research analysts predict that Integrated Device Technology will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integrated Device Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor solutions for the communications, computing, consumer, automotive, industrial, and industrial end-markets. It operates in two segments, Communications; and Computing, Consumer and Industrial. The Communications segment offers clocks and timing solutions; radio frequency products; flow-control management products, including multi-port products; telecommunication interface products; static random access memory products; first in and first out memories; digital logic products; optical interconnect and frequency control solutions; and Serial RapidIO switching solutions.

