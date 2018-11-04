Inspire Medical Systems (INSP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Inspire Medical Systems (NASDAQ:INSP) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect Inspire Medical Systems to post earnings of ($0.36) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Inspire Medical Systems (NASDAQ:INSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 million.

NASDAQ:INSP opened at $45.63 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $22.50 and a fifty-two week high of $57.87.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NASDAQ:INSP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 53,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.25% of Inspire Medical Systems as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INSP shares. Leerink Swann started coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Monday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.86.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

