Insights Network (INSTAR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $207,217.00

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 3rd. Insights Network has a market capitalization of $1.61 million and approximately $207,217.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insights Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0116 or 0.00000184 BTC on major exchanges including Bancor Network, Bibox and IDEX. Over the last week, Insights Network has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007118 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003738 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015754 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00149972 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00251097 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $620.67 or 0.09783730 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00012728 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Insights Network

Insights Network’s genesis date was February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 221,874,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,599,506 tokens. The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network . Insights Network’s official message board is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken

Buying and Selling Insights Network

Insights Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

