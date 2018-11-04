Insider Selling: Patriot One Technologies Inc (PAT) Director Sells 98,300 Shares of Stock

Patriot One Technologies Inc (CVE:PAT) Director Dinesh Kandanchatha sold 98,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.64, for a total transaction of C$259,512.00.
CVE:PAT traded up C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$2.54. 768,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 897,223. Patriot One Technologies Inc has a one year low of C$1.03 and a one year high of C$3.01.
About Patriot One Technologies
