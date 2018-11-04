Insider Selling: MSA Safety Inc (MSA) Insider Sells $1,126,654.48 in Stock

MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) insider Douglas K. Mcclaine sold 10,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.61, for a total value of $1,126,654.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,499 shares in the company, valued at $3,464,718.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE:MSA opened at $106.48 on Friday. MSA Safety Inc has a 52-week low of $71.47 and a 52-week high of $108.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 1.29.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.11. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $331.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.53 million. On average, analysts expect that MSA Safety Inc will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio is 39.28%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MSA. ValuEngine raised MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on MSA Safety from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in MSA Safety during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MSA Safety by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MSA Safety during the 2nd quarter worth $187,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in MSA Safety during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. 71.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

