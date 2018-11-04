Insider Selling: Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) CEO Sells 18,742 Shares of Stock

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) CEO Joshua Levine sold 18,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.69, for a total transaction of $87,899.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,355,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,357,534.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Joshua Levine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 3rd, Joshua Levine sold 17,242 shares of Accuray stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $75,519.96.

Accuray stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.68. Accuray Incorporated has a 1 year low of $3.20 and a 1 year high of $6.15. The stock has a market cap of $410.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 1.60.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Accuray had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 42.15%. The business had revenue of $95.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Accuray Incorporated will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ARAY shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Accuray in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Accuray from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.50 to $3.90 in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Accuray in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Accuray from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Accuray in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Accuray by 113.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 14,508 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Accuray in the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accuray in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Accuray by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 75,522 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

