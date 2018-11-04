Insider Buying: Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp (NYMX) Director Acquires $21,480.00 in Stock

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp (NASDAQ:NYMX) Director James George Robinson bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $21,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,184,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,344.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

James George Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 25th, James George Robinson purchased 10,000 shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.62 per share, with a total value of $16,200.00.

On Monday, October 22nd, James George Robinson purchased 8,000 shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.67 per share, with a total value of $13,360.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:NYMX opened at $2.00 on Friday. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $4.60.

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. Nymox Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 4,095.76% and a negative net margin of 3,455.58%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NYMX. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 648.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 50,792 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 272,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 21,828 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,618,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,437,000 after acquiring an additional 299,752 shares during the period. 7.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nymox Pharmaceutical

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease.

