Insider Buying: Fidelity Special Values PLC (FSV) Insider Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV) insider Nigel Foster acquired 10,000 shares of Fidelity Special Values stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 258 ($3.37) per share, for a total transaction of £25,800 ($33,712.27).

Fidelity Special Values stock opened at GBX 2.60 ($0.03) on Friday. Fidelity Special Values PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 216.45 ($2.83) and a 52 week high of GBX 274 ($3.58).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 6th will be paid a GBX 3.15 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from Fidelity Special Values’s previous dividend of $1.85.

Fidelity Special Values PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The investment objective of the Company is to achieve long term capital growth predominantly through investment in the United Kingdom listed companies. The Company is engaged in the investments in larger, medium and smaller-sized companies.

