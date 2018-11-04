Insider Buying: Be Heard Group PLC (BHRD) Insider Acquires 300,000 Shares of Stock

Be Heard Group PLC (LON:BHRD) insider Simon Pyper purchased 300,000 shares of Be Heard Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £3,000 ($3,920.03).

Simon Pyper also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Be Heard Group alerts:

On Thursday, September 20th, Simon Pyper purchased 3,110,688 shares of Be Heard Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £31,106.88 ($40,646.65).

BHRD stock opened at GBX 1.23 ($0.02) on Friday. Be Heard Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 1.81 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 4.19 ($0.05).

Be Heard Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides digital media and analytics agency services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers user experience, design and build, digital media planning and buying, digital content, data and analytics, and integrated creative solutions. The company was formerly known as Mithril Capital Plc and changed its name to Be Heard Group plc in November 2015.

See Also: Do stock splits help investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Be Heard Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Be Heard Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.