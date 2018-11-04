Inphi (IPHI) PT Raised to $46.00

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) had its price target increased by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on IPHI. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Inphi in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inphi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Inphi in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities set a $27.00 target price on Inphi and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Inphi from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.29.

Shares of Inphi stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.74. 1,336,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,578. Inphi has a 52-week low of $23.65 and a 52-week high of $44.32. The company has a current ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.90 and a beta of 1.25.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Inphi had a negative return on equity of 5.20% and a negative net margin of 25.21%. The company had revenue of $78.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Inphi will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Ron Torten sold 12,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $431,970.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 64,386 shares in the company, valued at $2,253,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 12,694 shares of company stock worth $444,709 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inphi by 10.2% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,481,000 after acquiring an additional 21,174 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inphi by 19.1% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Inphi by 5.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 532,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,369,000 after purchasing an additional 27,929 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Inphi by 36.3% during the second quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 52,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 14,090 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Inphi by 17.8% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corp. engages in the provision of analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications and computing markets. It offers analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions; and semiconductor solutions. Analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offers high signal integrity at data speeds while reducing system power consumption.

