Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO) versus Motus GI (MOTS) Financial Comparison

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) and Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Inovio Pharmaceuticals and Motus GI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inovio Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00 Motus GI 0 0 5 0 3.00

Inovio Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $10.75, suggesting a potential upside of 108.74%. Motus GI has a consensus price target of $10.50, suggesting a potential upside of 172.02%. Given Motus GI’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Motus GI is more favorable than Inovio Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Inovio Pharmaceuticals and Motus GI’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inovio Pharmaceuticals $42.22 million 11.16 -$88.20 million ($1.09) -4.72 Motus GI $10,000.00 6,052.48 -$13.20 million ($1.28) -3.02

Motus GI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inovio Pharmaceuticals. Inovio Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Motus GI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Inovio Pharmaceuticals and Motus GI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inovio Pharmaceuticals -252.95% -71.53% -53.05% Motus GI N/A -135.72% -105.10%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

31.5% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.6% of Motus GI shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Inovio Pharmaceuticals beats Motus GI on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines to prevent and treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its SynCon immunotherapy design has the ability to break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous cells, as well as is intended to facilitate cross-strain protection against known, as well as new unmatched strains of pathogens, such as influenza. The company is involved in conducting and planning clinical programs of its proprietary SynCon immunotherapies for HPV-caused pre-cancers and cancers; prostate, breast, lung, and pancreatic cancers; hepatitis C virus; hepatitis B virus; human immunodeficiency virus; Ebola virus; middle east respiratory syndrome; and Zika virus. Its partners and collaborators include MedImmune, LLC, The Wistar Institute, University of Pennsylvania, GeneOne Life Science Inc., Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Genentech, Inc., Plumbline Life Sciences, Inc., the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy, Drexel University, National Microbiology Laboratory of the Public Health Agency of Canada, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, United States Military HIV Research Program, U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases, National Institutes of Health, HIV Vaccines Trial Network, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, and Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

Motus GI Company Profile

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. operates as a medical technology company to enhance the endoscopy outcomes and experiences in the United States and Israel. It focuses on the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu system to enhance the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon. The company is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

