Ink Protocol 1-Day Volume Tops $16,863.00 (XNK)

Ink Protocol (CURRENCY:XNK) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. During the last seven days, Ink Protocol has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. One Ink Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000257 BTC on major exchanges including CoinBene, Bancor Network, Bibox and COSS. Ink Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.18 million and $16,863.00 worth of Ink Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00007145 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003787 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00015455 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00150840 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00260021 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $625.44 or 0.09821140 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00012483 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Ink Protocol

Ink Protocol’s genesis date was November 15th, 2017. Ink Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 193,949,269 tokens. Ink Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound . Ink Protocol’s official website is paywithink.com . The official message board for Ink Protocol is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . The Reddit community for Ink Protocol is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Ink Protocol Token Trading

Ink Protocol can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, CoinBene, Bancor Network, IDEX and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ink Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

