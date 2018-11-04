Informa (INF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Informa (LON:INF)‘s stock had its “add” rating restated by Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on INF. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Friday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Informa in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Informa to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 875.25 ($11.44).

LON:INF opened at GBX 725 ($9.47) on Friday. Informa has a 1-year low of GBX 624.50 ($8.16) and a 1-year high of GBX 773 ($10.10).

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

