Industrial Alliance Securities Raises Secure Energy Services (SES) Price Target to C$12.50

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) had its target price upped by Industrial Alliance Securities from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a report published on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SES. Raymond James boosted their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$12.75 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. CIBC cut their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 16th.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Shares of SES stock opened at C$8.38 on Thursday. Secure Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$6.98 and a 1 year high of C$9.82.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$719.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$711.77 million.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a $0.0225 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 31st.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc provides integrated and specialized services to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in the Western and the United States. The company's Processing, Recovery and Disposal division owns and operates midstream infrastructure that provides services, such as storing, shipping, clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, marketing of oil, treatment, oilfield waste processing, landfill disposal, and produced and waste water disposal, as well as the purchase and resale of oil.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.