Independent Bank Group (IBTX) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of Independent Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 1st. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $64.00 target price on shares of Independent Bank Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Shares of Independent Bank Group stock opened at $58.87 on Friday. Independent Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.71 and a fifty-two week high of $79.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.31.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $99.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Independent Bank Group news, Vice Chairman Brian E. Hobart purchased 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $54.19 per share, with a total value of $200,503.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 120,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,536,614.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Webb Jennings III purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.89 per share, with a total value of $242,505.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,193,646.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 33,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,508 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBTX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 25.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,232,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,309,000 after acquiring an additional 246,205 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Independent Bank Group by 15.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,447,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,719,000 after buying an additional 194,995 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Independent Bank Group by 269.5% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 106,649 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,124,000 after buying an additional 77,784 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in Independent Bank Group by 15.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 585,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,127,000 after buying an additional 76,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its stake in Independent Bank Group by 32.5% during the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 220,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,638,000 after buying an additional 54,160 shares during the last quarter. 57.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement accounts.

