Independence (IHC) & Lincoln National (LNC) Financial Review

Independence (NYSE:IHC) and Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

18.2% of Independence shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.0% of Lincoln National shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Independence shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Lincoln National shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Independence and Lincoln National, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Independence 0 0 0 0 N/A Lincoln National 0 7 5 0 2.42

Lincoln National has a consensus price target of $79.08, suggesting a potential upside of 24.93%. Given Lincoln National’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Lincoln National is more favorable than Independence.

Volatility & Risk

Independence has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lincoln National has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Independence and Lincoln National’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independence $320.49 million 1.63 $42.04 million N/A N/A Lincoln National $14.59 billion 0.94 $2.08 billion $7.79 8.13

Lincoln National has higher revenue and earnings than Independence.

Profitability

This table compares Independence and Lincoln National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independence 10.75% 10.62% 4.42% Lincoln National 13.14% 11.42% 0.64%

Dividends

Independence pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Lincoln National pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Lincoln National pays out 16.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Independence has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Lincoln National has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Lincoln National is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Lincoln National beats Independence on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Independence Company Profile

Independence Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in life and health insurance business. The company's dental portfolio includes indemnity and PPO plans for employer groups of two or more lives, and for individuals within affinity groups; vision plans that offer a flat reimbursement amount for exams and materials; and short-term medical products for people with temporary needs for health coverage. It also provides supplemental products, including hospital indemnity, fixed indemnity limited benefit, critical illness, accident medical coverage, and life insurance products to individuals and families; and pet insurance and occupational accident insurance products. In addition, the company offers group long-term and short-term disability products to employers that provide benefit to their employees; New York short-term disability plan that offers temporary cash payments to replace wages lost; and group term life products, such as group term life, accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D), supplemental life and AD&D, and dependent life products. Independence Holding Company markets its products through independent and affiliated brokers, producers, and agents in 50 states of the United States, the District of Columbia, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut. Independence Holding Company is a subsidiary of Geneve Holdings, Inc.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The company sells a range of wealth protection, accumulation, and retirement income products and solutions. The company's products include fixed and indexed annuities, variable annuities, universal life insurance (UL), variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL, term life insurance, indexed universal life insurance, and employer-sponsored retirement plans and services, as well as group life, disability, and dental products. It also provides various plan investment vehicles, including individual and group variable annuities, group fixed annuities, and mutual fund-based programs; single and survivorship versions of UL and VUL, including corporate-owned UL and VUL, and bank-owned UL and VUL insurance products; and group non-medical insurance products, such as term life, universal life, disability, dental, vision, accident, and critical illness insurance to the employer market place through various forms of contributory and non-contributory plans. The company distributes its products through consultants, brokers, planners, agents, financial advisors, third-party administrators, and other intermediaries. Lincoln National Corporation was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania.

