IFP Advisors Inc Has $520,000 Holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CNK. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Cinemark by 3,107.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 500,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,569,000 after buying an additional 485,226 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cinemark by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,535,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,260,000 after buying an additional 438,400 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Cinemark by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,701,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,679,000 after buying an additional 374,814 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Cinemark by 1,793.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 315,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,113,000 after buying an additional 298,653 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Cinemark by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,535,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,676,000 after buying an additional 254,393 shares during the period. 99.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CNK opened at $40.55 on Friday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.60 and a 52 week high of $44.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Cinemark had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $754.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CNK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of Cinemark in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Cinemark from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. It operates theatres in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay. As of June 30, 2018, the company operated 539 theatres and 5,998 screens.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.