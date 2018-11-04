IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (EWJ)

IFP Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 78.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 37,144 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,393,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,123,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671,802 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,008,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,313,000 after purchasing an additional 698,891 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,426,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,584,000 after purchasing an additional 729,736 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 47.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,306,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,652,000 after purchasing an additional 421,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 879,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $52,947,000 after purchasing an additional 23,302 shares in the last quarter.

EWJ opened at $55.02 on Friday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 1-year low of $52.99 and a 1-year high of $64.71.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

