Ichor (ICHR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Ichor has set its Q3 guidance at $0.49-0.57 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.27. Ichor had a return on equity of 38.00% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $248.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.39 million. On average, analysts expect Ichor to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ICHR opened at $19.41 on Friday. Ichor has a 52 week low of $15.21 and a 52 week high of $34.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $472.81 million, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 3.82.

In other Ichor news, CFO Jeff Andreson bought 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.22 per share, for a total transaction of $125,944.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ichor stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,175 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.37% of Ichor worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. BidaskClub cut Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $41.00 target price on Ichor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Ichor from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “$20.46” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen set a $32.00 target price on Ichor and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.83.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Malaysia, and South Korea. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

