ICF International Inc (ICFI) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect ICF International Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI) to announce earnings of $1.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for ICF International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.23 and the lowest is $1.18. ICF International reported earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 55.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICF International will report full year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $3.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ICF International.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.01. The business had revenue of $333.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.19 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 5.45%. ICF International’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Cowen raised ICF International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Barrington Research set a $86.00 target price on ICF International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of ICF International to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

In related news, COO John Wasson sold 2,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $201,496.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,067,572.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in ICF International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in ICF International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 74,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in ICF International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in ICF International by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in ICF International by 145.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICFI traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $73.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,852. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. ICF International has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $82.25.

ICF International Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. The company researches critical policy, industry, and stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

