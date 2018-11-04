Hyper (HYPER) Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Hyper (CURRENCY:HYPER) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. During the last week, Hyper has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hyper coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular exchanges. Hyper has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of Hyper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TeslaCoin (TES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000490 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000273 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002137 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00009073 BTC.

Hyper Coin Profile

HYPER is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2014. Hyper’s official Twitter account is @hypercrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hyper’s official website is hypercrypto.com . The Reddit community for Hyper is /r/hypercrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Hyper Coin Trading

Hyper can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hyper using one of the exchanges listed above.

