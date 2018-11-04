Hydro (HYDRO) Price Hits $0.0047 on Major Exchanges

Hydro (CURRENCY:HYDRO) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. During the last seven days, Hydro has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar. One Hydro token can currently be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, Upbit, BitMart and Mercatox. Hydro has a market capitalization of $13.82 million and $1.99 million worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hydro alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007199 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003765 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015470 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00150358 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00257131 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $652.26 or 0.10072724 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00012219 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Hydro

Hydro’s genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 11,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,924,034,340 tokens. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hydro’s official website is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro . Hydro’s official message board is medium.com/@hydrogenapi . The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Hydro Token Trading

Hydro can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Mercatox, Token Store, DEx.top, BitMart, IDEX, IDAX, Bittrex, Upbit, CoinEx and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydro using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hydro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hydro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.