HUYA Inc -‘s Lock-Up Period To End on November 7th (NYSE:HUYA)

HUYA’s (NYSE:HUYA) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, November 7th. HUYA had issued 15,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on May 11th. The total size of the offering was $180,000,000 based on an initial share price of $12.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Several research firms have issued reports on HUYA. Citigroup began coverage on shares of HUYA in a research report on Monday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HUYA in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, CLSA began coverage on shares of HUYA in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Get HUYA alerts:

Shares of HUYA stock opened at $19.76 on Friday. HUYA has a 52 week low of $15.25 and a 52 week high of $50.82.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $1.92. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $992.74 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HUYA during the 2nd quarter valued at $405,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HUYA during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,681,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HUYA during the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. Rovida Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HUYA during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,378,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management CA bought a new stake in shares of HUYA in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,306,000. Institutional investors own 5.86% of the company’s stock.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

Featured Article: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for HUYA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUYA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.