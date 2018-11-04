HUTCHISON CHINA/S (HCM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S (NASDAQ:HCM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Hutchison China MediTech Limited researches, develops, manufactures and sells pharmaceuticals and health-related consumer products. The Company offers drugs for oncology and autoimmune diseases treatment. Hutchison China MediTech Limited is based in Hong Kong. “

Get HUTCHISON CHINA/S alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. MED started coverage on shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S in a report on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a positive rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCM traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $32.65. 126,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,436. HUTCHISON CHINA/S has a fifty-two week low of $25.76 and a fifty-two week high of $42.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.55.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 332,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,023,000 after acquiring an additional 30,116 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in HUTCHISON CHINA/S by 10.5% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 222,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after acquiring an additional 21,077 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in HUTCHISON CHINA/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,651,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in HUTCHISON CHINA/S during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,785,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in HUTCHISON CHINA/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUTCHISON CHINA/S Company Profile

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals and healthcare products primarily in the People's Republic of China and Hong Kong. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

Recommended Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HUTCHISON CHINA/S (HCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHISON CHINA/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHISON CHINA/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.