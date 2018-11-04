Huron Consulting Group (HURN) Receives $53.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.25.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. Barrington Research raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th.

In other news, Director James D. Edwards sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $36,169.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,296.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total transaction of $856,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 215,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,547,991.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 265.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 316,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after acquiring an additional 230,019 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,360,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,272,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 104,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 57,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,519,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,148,000 after acquiring an additional 43,094 shares in the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HURN traded down $0.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.82. 145,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,075. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of -0.16. Huron Consulting Group has a 12 month low of $32.05 and a 12 month high of $55.31.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $198.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.49 million. Huron Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 8.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational performance, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

