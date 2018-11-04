Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $265.64.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HII. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $208.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.84, for a total value of $69,874.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,959,940. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 18.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,813,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $826,727,000 after buying an additional 595,334 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.1% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 865,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $221,578,000 after buying an additional 64,786 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $185,624,000. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 589,518 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $127,802,000 after buying an additional 14,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 324,215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $70,285,000 after buying an additional 7,308 shares in the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HII traded down $3.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $220.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 405,849. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 52-week low of $201.91 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.21 by $1.19. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 17.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.