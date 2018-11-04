Hudbay Minerals (HBM) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Friday. They currently have a C$9.00 price target on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 35.95% from the company’s previous close.

HBM has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.50 to C$9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. CSFB reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$8.50 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Monday, September 10th. Eight Capital cut their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$10.00 and set a “c$6.79” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hudbay Minerals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.90.

Shares of TSE HBM opened at C$6.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.75, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.15. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of C$4.51 and a 52 week high of C$12.65.

In related news, Director William Warren Holmes purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$67,000.00. Also, Director Colin Osborne bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$6.21 per share, for a total transaction of C$93,150.00. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 95,600 shares of company stock worth $553,820.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns four polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and a copper project in Arizona, the United States.

